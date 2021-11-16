Deals Reminder: JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds, Save 50%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about a great deal on the JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds are available in our deals store for $49.95, they normally retail for $99.

Here are some of the specifications:

12mm Dynamic Drivers

JBL Pure Bass Sound

Up to 5 Hours of Battery Life

Charging Case for 20 Additional Hours

Built-In Mic for Hands-Free Calls

Use Just 1 Earbud with Dual Connect

Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Technology

Integrated Touch Controls

Voice Assistant

Feel at one with your music and your world. With no wires holding you back enjoy your favorite music with JBL Pure Bass. The JBL TUNE 225TWS earbuds seamlessly connect you to your music and calls.Just open the case and start listening as the JBL TUNE 225TWS earbuds immediately pair with your device while Dual Connect lets you use either earbud or both. Listen longer and in comfort with up to 25 hours of battery life. Find the JBL TUNE 225TWS earbuds that fit your style with different color options.

