Deals: 2023 Deep Learning & Artificial Intelligence for Advanced Practitioners E-Degree Program

his e-degree is curated keeping in mind all the Working Professionals, AI & ML intermediates, AI & ML Industry aspirants, and all those who want to stay up to date with advanced tools & technologies from the world of Artificial Intelligence. The level comprises advanced tools & technologies such as Keras, TensorFlow, PyTorch, Computer Vision, ML Deployment, and many more. Boost your portfolio & surge ahead in the field of AI & ML to level up with the changing times. Work on real-world projects and you have unlimited lifetime access and updates with the ever-emerging tech landscape of AI & ML. Let’s enter the world of the future – today!
- Access 200 lectures & 30 hours of content 24/7
- Develop a comprehensive understanding of Deep Learning techniques
- Gain proficiency in Computer Vision & its applications in AI and ML
- Acquire knowledge & skills in Machine Learning Deployment
- Learn the principles & practices of Cloud Computing in the context of AI and ML
- Master the concepts & applications of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN)
- Gain expertise in Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) & their applications
- Develop the ability to perform Emotion Analysis using AI & ML techniques
- Learn the methods & algorithms for performing Sentiment Analysis
- Acquire skills in Natural Language Processing & its applications in AI and ML
Some of the top projects included in the program are:
- Sentiment Analysis using Machine Learning
- Image and Speech Emotion Recognition using Machine Learning
- Movie Recommendation System using Machine Learning
- YouTube Comment Analysis
- Hate Speech Detection
What You’ll Get
- 6 Modules
- 5 Projects
- 200+ Lectures
- 30+ Hours of Video
- Quizzes
- Certification of Completion
