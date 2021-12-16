Deals: 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for $69, which is a saving of 95% off the normal price.

Designed by the United States Government, the Risk Management Framework was created to establish a process that securely and efficiently integrates security, privacy, and cyber supply chain management activities. Because of the array of laws, directives, executive orders, regulations, and more, this framework makes navigating in coordination with those incredibly effective. This course will help you learn the ins and outs of the RMF process so that you can bring value to a range of cybersecurity positions with the United States government. Access 29 lectures & 21 hours of content 24/7

Gain a solid understanding of the RMF steps

Learn to prepare your organization to manage security & privacy risks

Categorize system & information

Select NIST SP 800-53 controls

Implement controls

Assess how your controls are operating

Authorize the system

Monitor control implementation & risks

You can find out more information about this great deal on the 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals