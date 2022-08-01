Deals: 2022 CPD Certified Coding Certification Bundle, Save 88%

We have an amazing deal on the 2022 CPD Certified Coding Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

Learn the tech skills that will get you the job you want, or start your own business working with apps, websites, and computers with the Certified Coding Bundle. This bundle includes the internationally accredited courses Mobile App Development with Flutter and Dart, Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS, and Javascript, Building Your Own Computer, and WordPress Website & Blog Builder to give you the best range of skills you can use in any tech career, IT job, or small company and business looking to expand their reach online.

Mobile App Development with Flutter, & Dart

Get an introduction to App development using Flutter & Dart

Create a mobile-first design approach

Fool-proof your app designs

Coding with HTML, CSS, & JavaScript

Increase your vocabulary on technical terms

Learn how to code & build your own app

Maintain stateful information across streams of data

Develop good programming habits

Building Your Own Computer

Understand the binary system, peripherals, operating system, & more

Get in-depth knowledge of modern technology

Create an amazing architectural design based on your digital needs

WordPress Website & Blog Builder

Learn how to successfully start your own blog

Explore all blog terminologies

Set up your own website in no time

Increase your online presence

Certification

You will be required to complete each lesson in full, and answer exams at the end of each course module. If your pass rate exceeds 55% on each exam then you will receive a certificate of completion, to recognize your achievement. You can immediately download your PDF course certificate from IOA.

Most of our courses will earn you credits through Continuing Education (CE) / Continuing Professional Development (CPD). CE/CPD points are accepted and recognized by professional member bodies and academic institutions across the US and internationally.

All courses are accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards (www.icoes.org)

