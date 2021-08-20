Deal Reminder: Deals: Complete Become A Product Manager Certification Bundle, save 98%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the Complete Become A Product Manager Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The Complete Become A Product Manager Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for $39, that is a saving of 98% off the normal price.
Here is what is included in the bundle:
- Leading Effective 1-on-1 Meetings
How to Structure & Lead Effective 1-on-1 Meetings to Boost Results & Benefit Your Job & Career
- Skillsets to Shift Your Career to Product Management
Develop the Skills You Need to Break Into a Lucrative Product Management Career
- The Complete MySQL Bootcamp
Use The World’s Most Popular Open-Source SQL Database to Solve Your Data Problems
- Advanced Product Management
Learn the Skills Product Managers Use Every Day
- Advanced Product Management #2
Master Communication, People Management, & Leadership
- Project Management Fundamentals
Learn How to Effectively Analyze, Plan, Execute, & Manage Projects
- Lean Management
Reduce Waste & Boost Efficiency
- The Non-Technical Person’s Guide To Building Apps
Business-Savvy But Tech-Illiterate? That Won’t Be a Problem after This Course
- Become a Product Manager
Discover the Job Analysts Are Calling a “Mini-CEO” & How to Make It Yours
- Mastering Collaboration
Learn How to Assemble, Lead, & Organize Collaborative Teams & Create a Thriving Culture of Business Collaboration
- Applying Design To Wireframes with HTML5 & CSS3
Turn Your Wireframes Into Beautiful Web Designs
- Google Analytics Certification
Net More Job Offers with a Data-Driven Bargaining Chip
- The Complete Career in Programming Course: Get a Great Coding Job!
Discover Interviewing & Research Strategies to Score a High-Paying Programming Job!
You can find out more details about the Complete Become A Product Manager Certification Bundle is over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.