Lexar ARES DDR5 OC & ARES DDR4 RGB desktop memory

Lexar has this week announced the launch of its new ARES DDR5 5200 Desktop OC memory which is now available to purchase exclusively from Amazon with a 32 GB Kit of 16 GB x 2 sticks costing $370. After which the ARES DDR5 5200 OC memory will be available via other online sources during the second half of 2022.

The Lexar ARES RGB DDR4 4000 memory bundles are now available to purchase online priced at $110 for a 16 GB Kit (8 GB x 2) bundle and features RGB lighting and overclocked performance.

The Lexar ARES DDR5 OC PC memory is designed for the latest Intel Core processors platform and supports Intel XMP 3.02, offering more than 1.6x the bandwidth than that of DDR4. Lexar is equipped the DDR5 memory with a aluminum heatsink to help keep it cool even under heavy loads. “Built with an on-die ECC, it leverages real-time data error correction for increased stability and reliability while you push the limits. And, with built-in Power Management IC (PMIC), it provides better power control and power delivery while operating at a low voltage of 1.25 V (XMP Profile), further lower your power consumption.”

PC DDR5 memory

“Over the last few years Lexar has been working diligently in developing gaming solutions to meet the demands of customers. With more than 25 years of experience developing industry leading memory solutions, we are excited to develop gaming products that meet the quality, performance, reliability and compatibility standards that customers have come to expect from the Lexar brand.

With the growing popularity of gaming and performance pc builds, Lexar is excited to expand our gaming solutions which includes next generation DDR5 solutions and Lexar ARES DDR4 RGB Desktop Memory.” Said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.”

Source : Lexar

