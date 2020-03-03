Dbdrums nPad 9 pad percussion sampler hits Kickstarter

Dbdrums has introduced a new multi-sample pad in the form of the aptly named nPad offering a percussion and sampler equipped with nine pads, USB and 5-Pin MIDI In and Out. The nPad is an “All-In-One Percussion Instrument That Knows No Bounds” say it’s creators. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the sampler equipped with nine isolated and responsive pads.

Earlybird pledges are available from $253, €226 or roughly £198, offering a $350 saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide delivery is expected to take place during June 2020 if all goes to plan. The developing team responsible for creating the nPad explain a little more about its inspiration and design.

“A new technology with the same use and capabilities of the most expensive and sophisticated equipment available in the market and more at much lower price. The features, which are very important in connection with the nPad, are the following: it will be available at the very convenient cost in comparison with the top digital drums in the market. The nPad includes the same features as the others in the market plus a new technology we have developed rendering an instrument of highest quality making the other drums on offer to appear old and obsolete.”

“We are finishing our third prototype, after that we are correct the final bugs, and prepare the mass production, so we hope that you back us in this project in order to finish the final details and mass production of nPad.”

Source : Kickstarter

