Apocalyptic adventure Days Gone created for the PlayStation launches on PC Spring 2021

Days Gone the PlayStation exclusive originally created for the PlayStation 4, will be launching on the PC later this year. The news was revealed during interview with Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan and was later announced via the Bend Studio Twitter account. No details have been released as yet on recommended specs to run the game or a confirmed release date the sooners more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

“[It’s] a fairly straightforward decision for us to make,” Ryan said. “There’s an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved.”

“Do you have the skill – and nerve – to survive the horrors of a broken world in this massive open-world action adventure? Step into the dirt flecked shoes of former outlaw biker Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter trying to find a reason to live in a land surrounded by death. Scavenge through abandoned settlements for equipment to craft valuable items and weapons, or take your chances with other survivors trying to eke out a living through fair trade… or more violent means. With humanity devastated by a global pandemic and ravaged by feral creatures known as Freakers, any mistake could be your last in your attempt to carve out a new life in the hostile Pacific Northwest high-desert.”

Source : GQ : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals