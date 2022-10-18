Omni 360 dash cam with rotating design for greater protection

Omni is a new vehicle dash camera equipped with a unique rotating design providing greater protection through full 360 degrees. The Omni dash cam features an embedded F1.5 large aperture lens with PureCel Plus-S HDR technology, and in parking mode, Omni continuously records its surroundings using time lapse technology. To save storage Omni dash cam compresses every 30 minutes into 1 minute of video to provide users with a quick overview video when needed.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $139 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Omni features 2-Phase Stepping Motors that provide smooth movement across 340°, combined with a 140° FOV camera with minimized distortion. Together, these features result in the industry’s first real 360°, no blind spot full-view dash cam. Smoothly panning the lens around, constantly monitoring everything that happens in all directions around the car.”

If the Omni campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Omni rotating 360 dash cam project watch the promotional video below.

“Omni is equipped with powerful parking surveillance. By utilizing its upgraded AI Motion Detection algorithm, the dash cam is able to identify humans around your car, detect their motion, and precisely target their location. If people who approach remain suspicious and close to your car, Omni spontaneously follows and records their movements with 360° surveillance.”

“Omni’s exclusive Collision Detection Algorithm acts as a valuable witness to any accident while capturing essential evidence to help determine fault. When a collision happens, Omni will automatically pinpoint the direction of the motion, then turn toward it and record footage for up to 30 seconds after a collision occurs.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the rotating 360 dash cam, jump over to the official Omni crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

