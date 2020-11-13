Darkroom photo editing app now available on Mac

Thanks to the rollout of the new Big Sur the latest Apple Mac operating system today, the hugely popular iOS photo editing application Darkroom is now available on desktop and laptop Mac systems running Big Sur.

“With this update, Darkroom now provides a complete powerful workflow for mobile photographers, all the way from editing on-the-go, to the Mac at home. Everything is updated to reflect the new macOS Big Sur aesthetic with native components like the new translucent sidebar and native window toolbars. We also optimized all interactions for mouse, trackpad, & keyboard input, sparing no detail in making Darkroom feel at home on the Mac”.

UNIVERSAL & FREE PHOTO EDITOR

All the tools you need to bring your photos to life are Live Photos, RAW images, and Portrait images offered for free, available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac!

VIDEO EDITOR (Darkroom+ Subscription)

Ridiculously fast and simple realtime color grading. All our filters and editing tools are video-compatible, including batch processing.

CURVES & SELECTIVE COLOR TOOLS (Darkroom+ Subscription)

This is the heart and soul of Darkroom: The most usable Curves and Selective Color tools on iOS. A dance of functionality, simplicity, and power.

PORTRAIT BLUR EDITING

Edit the foreground and background of your Portrait photos separately. Customize the blur in your Portrait photos, or the Brightness, Contrast, and Saturation of your foreground / background separately.

RAW EDITING

Edit RAW photos at their full resolution and the recover the full range of details in the shadows and highlights.

FULL ALBUM MANAGEMENT

Our complete suite of album management tools allow you to organize your library extremely quickly. Every action in Darkroom applies to your iCloud Photo Library!

CREATE YOUR OWN FILTERS

The same tools that professional photographs use to create filters. Edit any of the built-in or premium filters to suit them to your needs, or create your own from scratch.

NO IMPORTS

All your photos are instantly available. Darkroom does not have an import step.

BATCH PROCESSING

Apply edits and filters to many photos at once. Favorite/Delete/Hide many images with a single tap.

HASHTAG MANAGER & SIRI SHORTCUTS

Create sets of hashtags that you can export with one-tap from anywhere: Home screen, Today widget, Export sheet, and more. Create your own Siri Shortcuts to copy all your favorite hashtags from any app.

