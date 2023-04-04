Dark Noise 3.0 app comes with a free tier

Dark Noise is a popular white noise application and the company behind the app is now launching Dark Noise 3.0 and this version of the app now offers users a free tier.

As well as the free version the Dark Noise app is also available in a Pro version which costs $2.99 a month, $19.99 a year, or a one-time purchase of $49.99.

The biggest new feature in Dark Noise 3.0 is the introduction of a free tier. The free tier includes access to 8 free sounds as well as full support for infinitely looping sounds, Shortcuts, Siri integration, and the Timer feature. This means that you can now enjoy the best white noise app for free!

For those who want even more features and sounds, there is Dark Noise Pro. This optional upgrade unlocks over 50 sounds, the ability to create custom mixes, alternate app icons, and alternate premium themes. With Dark Noise Pro, you can customize your white noise experience to your liking.

Dark Noise 3.0 also begins the process of improving the experience of Dark Noise with headphones or nicer speakers. This update includes 4 high quality stereo remasters of existing sounds: Rain, Thunderstorm, Beach, and Airplane Interior. Future updates will include more remasters as well as a new focus on increasing the variety of sounds in Dark Noise.

You can find out more details about the new Dark Noise 3.0 app over at the company’s website at the link below, the latest version of the app is now available to download.

Source Dark Noise, Mac Stories





