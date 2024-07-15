Corsair RS Series Daisy-Chain PWM Fans

Corsair has recently launched its new RS Series Daisy-Chain PWM Fans for computer cooling, designed to deliver impressive and affordable cooling solutions with a hassle-free setup. These fans incorporate the latest advancements in fan technology, making them ideal for PC builders who seek precise PWM cooling without the need for additional controllers. The RS Series is available in both ARGB versions with eye-catching addressable lighting and non-RGB versions, catering to various build preferences.

Daisy-Chain PWM Fans

Key Takeaways RS Series fans offer high-performance cooling with simple daisy-chained connections.

Available in ARGB and non-RGB versions.

Streamlined cable management with a single 4-pin PWM connector.

Zero RPM Mode support for noise elimination during low-load conditions.

Incorporates Corsair AirGuide Technology for precise airflow direction.

Features Corsair Magnetic Dome bearing for reduced noise and longer lifespan.

Available in black or white, and in 120 mm or 140 mm sizes.

Backed by a two-year warranty and Corsair’s customer service and technical support.

The RS Series fans are engineered to streamline cable management within your build. By daisy-chaining one fan to the next, all connected to your motherboard using a single 4-pin PWM connector, the setup process is simplified. For those who opt for the ARGB version, dynamic lighting is added to the build without unnecessary complexity, using just one +5V ARGB header. This approach makes installation straightforward, allowing users to control fan speeds and lighting directly via their motherboard.

Zero RPM Mode and AirGuide Technology

One of the standout features of the RS Series is the Zero RPM Mode support, which eliminates fan noise by stopping the fans from spinning during low-load conditions. This ensures a quieter computing experience when full cooling power is not required. Additionally, the RS Series incorporates Corsair AirGuide Technology, a market-proven feature in modern Corsair fans. This technology uses anti-vortex vanes to direct airflow precisely where it’s needed, enhancing cooling efficiency.

Magnetic Dome Bearing for Longevity

The RS Series fans are equipped with the renowned Corsair Magnetic Dome bearing, which minimizes noise and friction while ensuring a longer lifespan for the fans. This feature contributes to the overall value of the RS Series, making it a well-rounded cooling solution for any PC build.

Pricing and Availability

The RS and RS ARGB fans are available now in both 120 mm and 140 mm sizes. Customers can choose between single and multi-fan packs, depending on their cooling needs. These fans can be purchased from the Corsair webstore and Corsair’s worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.

The RS and RS ARGB fans are backed by a two-year warranty, along with Corsair’s worldwide customer service and technical support network, ensuring peace of mind for users.

For those interested in further enhancing their PC builds, Corsair offers a range of other products that might be of interest. These include high-performance power supplies, advanced cooling solutions, and customizable RGB lighting kits. Exploring these options can provide a more comprehensive and optimized computing experience.



