Dacia Duster Extreme SE launched

Dacia has announced that it is relaunching one of its previous versions of the Duster, the Dacia Duster Extreme SE.

The new Dacia Duster Extreme SE gets a range of updates over the standard car, these include 17-inch black alloy wheels with orange accents and more.

The Dacia Duster Extreme SE has returned and is more striking than ever. Back by popular demand, its rugged style and unique exterior is now complemented by the brand’s bold new visual identity.

Accounting for nearly 20 percent of Duster sales year-to-date, the original version was popular with car buyers thanks to its distinctive looks and generous specification. Now, the new and updated Extreme SE is set to reinforce the special edition’s popularity.

Based on the range-topping Journey, the new Duster Extreme SE benefits from the same comprehensive specification, with keyless entry, heated front seats, Multiview camera, rear parking sensors, automatic air conditioning, 8-inch Media Nav with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all as standard.

You can find out more details about the new Dacia Duster Extreme SE over at Dacia at the link below, the car starts at £18,295 and the first deliveries will happen in the first quarter of 2023.

Source Dacia



