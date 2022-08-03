New Dacia Duster Commercial goes on sale in the UK

The new Dacia Duster Commercial has gone on sale in the UK and the vehicle starts at £13,995 including VAT, Dacia is now taking orders on the car, the car was unveiled last year.

The Commercial version has been converted from the standard car and the rear seats have been removed and replaced with a flat load floor.

Beyond a simple shift in design, the new identity builds on the strongly held values that are behind the Dacia success story. By applying this identity to the Dacia Duster Commercial, Dacia is extending its commitment to business customers, as well as retail car buyers, bringing even more versatility and capability to an already practical package.

The Dacia Link emblem, a strong feature of the brand’s new identity, now features front and centre in the middle of the grille, itself redesigned and now in white. Like the links of a chain, the interlocking ‘D’ and ‘C’ contribute to a brand-new emblem that reflects the robust simplicity of the new design. The emblem also features on the centre of each wheel.

Another visible change is the addition of the logo on the rear panel and steering wheel. The minimal design sees the lettering pared back so only the essentials remain, enough being left to clearly distinguish each letter.

You can find out more details about the new Dacia Duster Commercial over at the Dacia website at the link below.

Source Dacia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals