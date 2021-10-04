New Dacia Duster Commercial launched

Dacia is launching a new version of its popular Duster SUV, the Dacia Duster Commercial. The car is designed to be used as a commercial vehicle and it gets a number of updates over the standard car.

The Dacia Duster Commercial will retail for £12,795 excluding VAT in the UK and it comes with a karge cargo area.

Based on the passenger version of Dacia’s SUV, the New Duster Commercial brings even more versatility and capability to an already incredibly practical package. Homologated as an N1 commercial version, the New Duster Commercial builds on the Duster’s rugged and resilient nature by adding a tough, hard-wearing flat load area, offering 1,623 litres of space and up to 503kg payload capacity.

In updating the successful formula established by the outgoing model, the New Duster Commercial gains the same bold styling and unmistakable personality as the New Duster SUV, thanks to its Y-shaped LED running lights, new front grille, and updated alloy wheel designs.

The New Duster Commercial is powered by a range of punchy yet efficient petrol and diesel engines, complete with the option of Dacia’s dual-clutch EDC automatic transmission. For the more adventurous tradesperson, farmer, or utility company that needs to access remote areas, a four-wheel-drive model offers genuine go-anywhere capability.

