Drop xDuoo TA-84 OTL DAC tube amplifier

Drop unveiled a new innovation in the form of the xDuoo TA-84 OTL Tube Amp/DAC, the first all-tube Output Transformerless (OTL) amplifier introduced by Drop. A company known for its high-quality audio equipment. The amplifier is a result of a collaboration with xDuoo, a renowned name in the audio manufacturing industry.

The Drop + xDuoo TA-84 OTL Tube Amp/DAC is a unique piece of audio equipment that uses an OTL topology. This design choice is significant because it helps to reduce distortion, providing a cleaner, more accurate sound. The OTL topology is particularly suited for higher impedance headphones, making this amplifier an excellent choice for audiophiles who prefer such headphones.

The amplifier features dual ECC-82 tubes for the preamp phase and dual EL-84 pentodes for the power amp phase. This combination ensures a rich, warm sound that is characteristic of tube amplifiers. The use of these specific tubes also contributes to the amplifier’s ability to deliver a wide frequency response range of 10 Hz – 80 kHz (± 0.5 dB).

One of the standout features of the Drop + xDuoo TA-84 OTL Tube Amp/DAC is its stepped potentiometer for volume control. This allows for precise adjustments to the volume, ensuring that the listener can achieve the perfect balance for their listening experience. Additionally, the amplifier is equipped with a gain switch for output level control, providing further customization options for the user.

The DAC section of the amplifier is equipped with an ES9018K2M DAC chip, which supports a sampling rate of PCM 16-bit – 32-bit / 44.1 kHz – 384 kHz, DSD64 – DSD256. This ensures high-quality digital-to-analog conversion, resulting in a clear and detailed sound.

The Drop + xDuoo TA-84 OTL Tube Amp/DAC is not just about performance; it also boasts a sleek design. With dimensions of 10.6 x 6.4 x 4.6 in and a weight of 6.6 lbs, it is compact and portable. The amplifier is also versatile, with inputs for RCA and USB-C, a 6.3 mm TRS headphone output, and a preamplifier output for RCA.

Despite its impressive features and performance, the Drop + xDuoo TA-84 OTL Tube Amp/DAC is priced competitively. The pre-order special price is $329, while the regular pricing is $399. The estimated ship date is Oct 31, 2023 PT.

The Drop + xDuoo TA-84 OTL Tube Amp/DAC is a significant addition to the audio technology market. Its unique OTL topology, combined with its high-quality components and features, make it an excellent choice for audiophiles seeking a superior listening experience. Whether you’re a seasoned audio enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of high-quality audio, this amplifier is worth considering.

