xDuoo XP-2 DAC headphone amplifier $150

Anyone looking to enhance their wireless audio might be interested to know that the xDuoo XP-2 DAC headphone amplifier is currently reduced by $50 and available to purchase priced at just $150 for a limited time. Featuring a similar design and size to its predecessor the XP-2 Pro offers 32-bit, 384-kilohertz sampling for wired listening and 32-bit, 92-kilohertz sampling in wireless mode.

“Taking the successful XP-2 DAC/amp to the next level, xDuoo has unveiled the XP-2 Pro— improving sampling rate, output power, and battery life to optimize any compact listening setup. “

Headphone amplifier

“Nearly identical to its predecessor in size and appearance, the XP-2 Pro offers 32-bit, 384-kilohertz sampling for wired listening and 32-bit, 92-kilohertz sampling in wireless mode. Connect latency-free via Bluetooth 5.0 with support for aptX codecs, and listen wirelessly for up to 15 hours, thanks to an upgraded 1,800 milliamp battery. “

“This battery also helps boost the XP-2 Pro’s output power to an impressive 300 milliwatts—enough to drive any pair of headphones. Use the gain-adjustment toggle to switch between a 3-decibel or 9-decibel gain boost for everything from sensitive IEMs to high-impedance planar magnetics.”

xDuoo XP-2 DAC features

xDuoo

Inputs: Bluetooth, USB-C

Outputs: Bluetooth, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Chipset: XU208, ES9018K2M, CSR8675

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Bluetooth formats supported: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Low Latency, aptX HD, LDAC

USB-compliant OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10, Mac OS X, IOS, Android

Sampling rate: 16-bit – 32-bit / 44.1 kHz – 384 kHz PCM, DSD64-256

Bluetooth sampling rate: 16-bit – 32-bit / 44.1 kHz – 92 kHz

Frequency response (USB and Bluetooth): 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Frequency response (3.5 mm): 10 Hz – 100 kHz

Gain: +3 dB, +9 dB

THD+N: 0.001% (1 kHz)

Output power: 300 mW (32 ohms)

S/N: 115 dB

Crosstalk: 75 dB

Battery: 3.7 V / 1800 mAh

Battery life (3.5 mm): ≥ 22 hours

Battery life (Bluetooth input): ≥ 15 hours

Battery life (USB input): ≥ 8 hours

Charge time: ≤ 3 hours

Size: 4.1 x 2.2 x 0.6 in (10.5 x 5.5 x 1.6 cm)

Weight: 5 oz (142 g)

Source : xDuoo





