Iwind active cycling filter hits Kickstarter

Cyclists may be interested in a new active cycling filter, enabling urban cyclists, mono wheelers and scooter riders to breathe fresh air without the need to wear anything attached to your face. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique Iwind device which has this month launched via Kickstarter.

Earlybird pledges are available from $91 or roughly £73 offering a 33% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020.

“Iwind is your personal innovative breathing filter. Lightweight and ergonomic, it is easy to attach to your cycling helmet in just one move. A powerful portable compressor takes in air, purifies it, and redirects fresh air flow toward your face. The essence of Iwind is optimum comfort and maximum efficiency. It sucks in the impure air around you, purifies it, and supplies fresh air back to the nose cone through the air duct. Iwind’s weight is evenly distributed for easy usage and comfort. Iwind is not any heavier than sunglasses, meanwhile providing quite a different quality of the air you breathe.”

“We tried to make Iwind as natural and minimalistic as possible. So, we created it to look similar to an egg or a sea stone. The body of Iwind is produced from shockproof recycled plastic that is resistant to scratches. The air duct is made from pleasant-to-touch silicone. With its flexible foundation, it can take any shape. Iwind is controlled with a single sensor button which also shows the charge level

We employ a specifically designated cooler inside the Iwind. It can pump 45+ liters per minute, more than enough for even the most intensive breathing. Thus, using Iwind, you will always get a powerful flow of purified air.”

Source : Kickstarter

