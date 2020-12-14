Cyberpunk 2077 launch and more features in This Week On Xbox

Over the weekend Microsoft released another episode in their ongoing Xbox news show, This Week On Xbox. As you might of already guessed this weeks episode celebrates the launch of the highly anticipated open world, futuristic, action adventure game Cyberpunk 2077 created by the team of developers at CD Projekt Red.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already sold 8 million copies and broke records on Steam for over 1 million concurrent players, although the initial rollout of the game has included quite a few bugs which are being fixed as quickly as possible by CD Projekt Red.

Performance graphical resolutions on the older generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are a little lower par. CD Projekt Red said that they will be looking into the issues and rolling out a fix for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles very soon. With all bugs and glitches aside Cyberpunk 2077 is a fantastic game and well worth an investment if your hardware is up to the job.

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

