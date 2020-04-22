NX Yamato Cyberdeck project By BlastoSupreme

BlastoSupreme has designed and built fantastic Cyberdeck using 3D printed parts and a Raspberry Pi mini PC connected to a 10.1 inch display offering a 1280 x 800 resolution.

“Makers of all skill levels know that one needs to push oneself to grow. I started this build with fairly basic knowledge of electronics, a semi adept understanding of 3D printing, and little experience in 3D modeling in Fusion 360 beyond the rudimentary maker coin we’ve all seen on youtube. My background is in nursing and wound care technology, so electronics and things of that nature really are above my head. Over the last few months I’ve been able to see myself grow as not only a maker but a person as well.

At times I felt completely overwhelmed and was tempted to shelve this project, but I’m glad I stuck with it and finished it. This project began in early December 2019, and over the last 4 months I’ve experienced numerous setbacks, mistakes, and unexpected problems. I’ve gained patience, an understanding of how I work best, an understanding that I need to embrace the tiny imperfections, and some new friends in the maker community. Indeed, this project was my crucible as a maker, as it was the first thing designed and made completely by me. Previously, all of my builds were of things that other people made first, so this project really means alot to me.”

“I started this project after seeing all of the mind blowing builds that were being featured on Hackaday, like Bootdsc’s Virtuscope. I knew I had to make one for myself. As not only a product of the 80’s but a stereotypical millennial (why does that word feel dirty?) waxing for the nostalgic times of my childhood, this project was all but inevitable.”

For full details on the build and a complete component list of everything you will need jump over to the Cyberdeck Cafe website, which also includes a wealth of inspiration to design and build your very own Cyberdeck to suit your specific needs.

Source : Cyberdeck Cafe : Hackaday

