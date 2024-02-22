Cyber attack trends for 2024 from the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index Report

In the dynamic arena of cybersecurity, the stakes are high and the adversaries are relentless. The latest insights from IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence Index Report for 2024 provide a crucial glimpse into the cyber threats that dominated the previous year. For anyone with a stake in the digital world, these findings are not just informative; they are essential for the protection of your digital assets.

The report highlights a significant rise in the exploitation of legitimate user credentials, which saw a 71% increase in 2023, making it as prevalent as phishing in terms of methods used for initial access by cybercriminals. This alarming trend underscores the critical need for robust Identity and Access Management (IAM) protocols. Without strong IAM measures, your digital presence is at risk, as cybercriminals continue to refine their tactics to gain unauthorized access to systems and data.

Phishing attacks, a long-standing threat, remain a formidable challenge, with cybercriminals constantly updating their strategies to install malware or steal credentials. The malware that is particularly concerning is the kind that hijacks user accounts, potentially leading to significant data breaches. It is more important than ever to remain vigilant and to be able to recognize and respond to these deceptive tactics.

Cyber Attack Trends 2024

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of artificial intelligence

Data security has become increasingly important, with incidents of data theft and leakage now accounting for 32% of the major impacts on organizations. This represents a significant increase from the 19% reported in 2022. The rise of info stealers has contributed to this trend, emphasizing the need to protect your data from theft and unauthorized disclosure.

Application security is another area that demands continuous attention. The most common vulnerabilities are due to misconfigurations, failures in identity and authentication, and issues with access control. These vulnerabilities are often linked to poor password practices and the use of default settings. Addressing these issues through rigorous security measures is essential to safeguard your applications from potential breaches.

The report also touches on the emergence of Generative AI, including advanced chatbots, which has been a hot topic in 2023. While the use of this technology in attacks has been minimal so far, the interest shown in dark web forums suggests that it could pose future threats. Keeping up with the developments in generative AI is therefore an important aspect of your cybersecurity strategy.

X-Force Threat Intelligence Index Report for 2024

A review of 2023 identifying major threat trends in cybersecurity, drawing on data from IBM’s global team across 17 countries, including ethical hackers, incident responders, researchers, and analysts.

Identity and Access Management : Initial access factors highlighted, with valid accounts or improper use of a valid account and phishing tied for the top method at approximately 30%. A significant increase in valid account misuse, up by 71% over the previous year.

: Phishing Details : Split into two main types: those involving attachments and those involving links, aiming to plant malware or steal credentials. A considerable portion of malware is intended to steal credentials.

: Data Security : Data theft and leakage were the top impact on organizations, constituting 32%, up from 19% in 2022. The rise of info stealers, malware designed to exfiltrate sensitive information and credentials, saw an increase of 266%.

: Application Security : Misconfiguration was the most frequent application security vulnerability, according to the OWASP Top 10 list. Identity and authentication failures, along with related access control issues, were significant, collectively accounting for 36% of the vulnerabilities.

: Zero-Day Attacks : A significant decrease in 2023 compared to 2022, down by 72%, possibly due to easier attack methods being available.

: Ransomware : A slight decrease in real-world cases, down by 12%. Early signs of better defense against ransomware attacks and a growing trend of organizations not paying the ransom.

: Generative AI : 2023 marked a significant year for the adoption and discussion of generative AI technologies. Over 800,000 mentions of AI and generative AI in dark web forums, indicating both interest and experimentation by malicious actors. Concerns raised about the potential misuse of generative AI in cyber attacks, with some alternative chatbots lacking restrictions on generating malicious content.

: Preventive Measures and Recommendations : Emphasis on the effectiveness of industry best practices in preventing 84% of attacks on critical infrastructure. Recommendations include multi-factor authentication, use of passkeys, data encryption, immutable backups, patching applications, system hardening, and staying informed about generative AI developments.

:

However, it’s not all grim news. The report notes a significant 72% decline in zero-day attacks and a 12% reduction in ransomware incidents, indicating that cybersecurity efforts are making a difference. These positive trends highlight the effectiveness of proactive prevention measures and the benefits of staying ahead of cybercriminals.

Prevention is, and always has been, the best defense. The report suggests that adhering to industry best practices could have prevented 84% of the attacks on critical infrastructure that occurred. Among the recommended practices are the use of multi-factor authentication, passkeys, data encryption, immutable backups, regular patching, system hardening, and staying informed about the latest developments in generative AI.

The X-Force Threat Intelligence Index Report for 2024 is a wake-up call to learn from the previous year’s cybersecurity challenges and to strengthen our defenses. It is imperative that you review the full report for a comprehensive analysis and adopt the suggested security practices. By doing so, you can enhance the security of your digital ecosystem and be better prepared to face the emerging threats that lie ahead.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals