Custom G-Shock watches fully iced

If bling is your thing you might be interested in custom G-Shock watches garnished with CZ diamond (cubic zirconia) artificial stones. There are plenty of different models to choose from with lots of time-limited special offers, with all the retro digital watches finished with custom white gold and stones. As well as plenty of other accessories and other manufacturers inlaid with huge amounts of stones for the fully iced out look. Above is a custom Casio G-SHOCK BABY-G BGA series priced at $250.

For more information on custom watches jump over to the official Ice X Juice website by following the link below where timepieces are available from a hundred dollars up to $700 for the full works.

Source : Ice X Juice

