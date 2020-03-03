Samsung T55 curved monitors

Samsung has this month introduced a range of new curved monitors in the form of the C24T55, C27T55, and C32T55. “The leader in curved monitors. Samsung has led the curved monitor market since being the first to introduce the innovative displays to the world in 2015. With industry-leading technology in a full line-up, Samsung’s curved monitors are consistently number one in market share.”

Available in 24, 27 and 32 inches the T55 range offers a high performance curved display (1000R) and eye comfort certificate for its superior 1000R curved display from TÜV Rheinland; a leading international Testing , Inspection, and Certification body. Samsung explains :

“A comprehensive clinical study conducted by Prof. Seong-Joon Kim at Seoul National University Hospital showed that curved monitors induce less eye strain than flat monitors. It’s been proven that the closer a monitor is to 1000R, the more effective it is limiting eye strain. In comparison to conventional monitors that have less curve, 1000R closely fits the human field of view for less eye strain. The whole screen can be seen in just one glance to limit visual fatigue, even during sustained use.”

32″ FHD Curved Monitor with 1000R curvature and minimalist design with 3-sided borderless screen

The 1000R display fits the human field of view for less eye strain

3-sided borderless minimalist design complements any interior

AMD FreeSync delivers seamless gaming, while 75Hz makes scenes smooth

Source : Samsung

