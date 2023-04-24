Cupra DarkRebel virtual sports car unveiled

Earlier we heard about the new Cupra Tavascan and now we have details on another new car, the Cupra DarkRebel which is a new virtual sports car, and users will be able to influence the future design of the physical version of the Cupra DarkRebel.

The new DarkRebel has an interesting design and the car is designed to be a driver-orientated car, it features a unique interior, you can find out more details about this unique virtual sports car below.

The CUPRA DarkRebel is defined by its sharp lines and the athletic proportion of a sports car combined with a shooting break architecture.

The showcar features a radical and sharper than ever front end. The long endless bonnet has an arrow shape that provides the maximum feeling of speed, while the cabin is pushed to the rear, to create attractive proportions.

The triangular light signature, the brand’s icon, comes with a new approach that emerges from the body, bringing the car alive, while the central spine connects the front and the rear as the core of the skeleton of this all-electric sport car.

You can find out more details about the new Cupra DarkRebel virtual sports car over at the Cupra website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out what the final version of the car looks like.

Source Cupra





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals