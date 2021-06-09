Save 79% on the CTemplar End-to-End Encrypted Email Prime Plan: Lifetime Subscription

We have a great deals on the CTemplar End-to-End Encrypted Email Prime Plan: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The CTemplar End-to-End Encrypted Email Prime Plan: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $199.99, that’s a saving of 79% off off the regular price.
CTemplar is a web-based encrypted email solution that gives you the ability to send and receive completely private messages. The clearest benefit of CTemplar’s encryption system is privacy for both your inbox and for those who have communicated with you. No one can access your anonymous mail account outside of the server, so there is less chance of data interception.
Features of the CTemplar End-to-End Encrypted Email Prime Plan: Lifetime Subscription include :
With its powerful zero-knowledge password protection, it guards your passwords, so sensitive personal information doesn’t fall into unauthorized hands. Zero data access protects you against frequent phishing attacks that use login credentials to access online profiles and personal information via bogus sites. This means CTemplar will never send any of your private data or addresses anywhere without your consent — emails are only delivered right to where they need to be with complete anonymity! At the click of a button, CTemplar lets you delete all messages from yourself and forward them on request—no trace left behind.
Finally, a brave new world! CTemplar provides you with total anonymity and peace of mind. Protect yourself from unwanted data access by starting your journey today.
- Protects you from harmful JavaScript injection
- No data-retention policy, instant deletion
- Does NOT record, monitor, store, log, or share anything you submit (including IPs)
- Resistant to Man-in-the-Middle attacks
- Makes sure that even CTemplar can’t serve any malicious script from their server
- Complies to Icelandic Law; Iceland has among the strongest privacy laws that allow anonymous usage & instantly deletes your data
- Alerts you to any phishing attempt
- Allows you to load your website directly from CTemplar’s open-source repository code
- XMR payments are completed by contacting support
- Only you & your recipient can read your emails; not even CTemplar
- Uses the OpenPGP.js library, maintained by Proton Technologies AG, which is trusted by hundreds of people, corporations, & governments
- Dedicated servers in Iceland with 24/7 security monitoring
- Read & understand all of the features here
CTemplar Prime Plan
- Sending limit: 2,000/day
- Attachments limit: 50MB
- Storage: 5GB
- Aliases: 10
- Custom domains: 1
- Folders: unlimited
- Encryption in transit
- Encryption at rest
- Encrypted attachments
- Encrypted subject
- Encrypted body
- Virus protection
- 2FA security
- Anti-phishing phrase
- Brute-force proof
- Zero-knowledge privacy
- Anonymized IP
- Self-destructing emails
- Dead-man timer
- Delayed delivery
- Catch-all domains
- Remote encrypted link
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Software version
- buntu 14.04 and newer
- Fedora 24 and newer
- Debian 8 and newer
- Android minimum version is 5, also have F-Droid available (without Google services)
- iOS minimum version is 13
- Updates included
- Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here
You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.
