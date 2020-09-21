Crysis Remastered officially launches on PC, PS4 and Xbox

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new and highly anticipated Crysis Remastered Dame will be pleased to know that is now available on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox offering a new version of the classic first person shooter from Crytek.

*”Focusing on the single-player campaign from the acclaimed first-person shooter, Crysis Remastered arrives with upgrades and optimizations powered by advances in CRYENGINE and current-gen hardware, including up to 8K high quality textures, HDR support, temporary anti-aliasing, improved art assets, and more. On PC, players can experience for the very first time, software-based ray tracing for AMD and NVIDIA GPUs and hardware-based ray tracing for NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. And in another first, current generation console gamers can enjoy ray tracing on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.”*

Source : Crytek

