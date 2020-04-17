Crysis Remastered confirmed, launching summer 2020

Today Crytek has announced the upcoming release of its previously rumoured Crysis Remastered game, offering a remastered version of the original Crisis that will be available to play on the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo switch. Crysis Remastered is expected to launch sometime during the summer months of 2020 and offers a “Classic first person shooter is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles players loved the first time around – with remastered graphics and optimizations for a new generation of hardware co-developed on CRYENGINE with Saber Interactive.”

“Crysis Remastered will focus on the original game’s single-player campaigns and is slated to contain high-quality textures and improved art assets, an HD texture pack, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and parallax occlusion mapping, particle effects will also be added where applicable. Further additions such as volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections provide the game with a major visual upgrade.”

“We are excited to be working on the Crysis franchise again, and to bring all the Crysis fans a remaster worthy of their passion for the game,” said Crytek CEO Avni Yerli. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to bring Crysis back to PCs and current consoles – even Nintendo Switch! – so that a whole new generation of players can experience the thrill of a battle in the Nanosuit.”

Source : Crytek

