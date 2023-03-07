Paradox Interactive has released a new trailer for Crusader Kings III Tours and Tournaments providing a quick glimpse of what you can expect from the new game and the adventures you will encounter. Unfortunate no release date has been announced as yet but as soon more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

“The pomp and pageantry of medieval tournaments are only a part of the new adventures waiting for you in Crusader Kings III: Tours and Tournaments. Travel across your realm to survey your vassals, or bring a powerful regent to heel as you make history altering decisions across dozens of new events in this expansion to Paradox’s award-winning medieval strategy game.”

Crusader Kings III

Restless feet carry their master far and wide. Travel and see exotic foreign lands on your own personal Epic Tour.

– Handpick your Entourage and customize your Route carefully. The road ahead is risky and hazardous, but also filled with colorful characters and life-changing events.

– Manifest your benevolence and meet your grateful subjects in the most distant corners of your realm. Or, bring a horde of tax collectors and finally get your due from those conveniently hard-to-reach vassals.

Aspiring warriors or prestige-seeking nobles, the Tournament is the perfect place to show your worth. Will you impress during the myriad new tourneys, pageantry, and chivalric trials of jousting?

– Join Contests to win extraordinary Prizes and gain valuable experience in new skills.

– Host a magnificent Tournament with all its splendor and festivities. Prepare yourself well by paying a visit to the blacksmith or gain some liquid courage in the local tavern.

– Beguile your opponent with setting Intents, then bash their heads in or win the heart of your quarries with your excellent jousting skills.

Medieval life wouldn’t be the same without elaborate weddings and knights. With Crusader Kings III: Tours & Tournaments both impress even more!

– Gain an edge in backroom diplomacy by organizing a Grand Wedding. Negotiate beneficial prenuptial Pacts, please your Courtly vassals, and gain favors at these new intricate ceremonies.

– Bestow your knights with honors, allowing your warrior nobles to specialize, whether in politics or on the battlefield. Train them up, sending them to tournaments or war for even more experience.

– Admire the new museum-worthy character art, showcasing in detail the evolution of armor and dazzling changes in western medieval clothing, from the early to late Middle Ages.

Source : Paradox Interactive





