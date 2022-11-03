Creative Sensemore Air earbuds launched

Creative has launched its latest wireless earbuds, the Creative Sensemore Air earbuds, they are designed to let you hear more of your surroundings without compromising on audio quality.

The Creative Sensemore Air comes with a Sensemore Mode which is designed to be five times more sensitive than Ambient Mode.

The new Sensemore technology helps to address the oft-annoying inconvenience associated with earbuds – because they are in-ear and block out much of the aural environment, users tend to remove their earbuds in various everyday situations, for example when starting a conversation. This changes with the Creative Sensemore Air, as users are given full control on the level of environmental sounds they want to hear. With Sensemore Mode, which is 5 times more sensitive than Ambient Mode, users can hear much more of speech, and other environmental elements, which are amplified with higher clarity. As a bonus, when set to a higher intensity, it could even benefit folks with mild hearing deficiencies.

The Ambient Mode can be used when users would like to hear their music well while still being aware of the environment, for example while jogging along a busy street. Conversely, to shut the world out so as to fully immerse in the music, users can rely on the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Mode. The intensity of all 3 modes is fully adjustable through the handy Creative app.

You can find out more details about the new Creative Sensemore Air earbuds over at Creative at the link below, the headphones will retail for $79.99 in the US, € 79.99 in Europe, and £ 64.99 in the UK.

Source Creative



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals