Creative Aurvana Ace and Creative Aurvana Ace 2 headphones unveiled

Creative has added some new wireless headphones to its range with the launch of the new Creative Aurvana Ace and Creative Aurvana Ace 2 headphones. They come with LE Audio, Bluetooth 5.3, and Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation.

Creative Technology today announced the release of the much-anticipated Creative Aurvana Ace and Creative Aurvana Ace , the latest true wireless earbuds featuring the groundbreaking solid-state, all-silicon MEMS-based drivers. The Creative Aurvana Ace series, powered by xMEMS drivers, has been expertly tuned to deliver remarkable audio clarity with a wider frequency response ranging from 5 Hz to 40 KHz. With this comprehensive range, users will get to enjoy a truly immersive and lifelike audio experience, whether it’s for music, movies, or conference calls.

These latest wireless earbuds also feature LE Audio with LC3 codec, Bluetooth 5.3, and Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) plus Ambient Mode, along with up to 24 hours of total playtime, making them the definitive choice for audio enthusiasts seeking the very best in true wireless earbuds.

You can find out more details about the new Creative Aurvana Ace and Creative Aurvana Ace 2 wireless headphones over at Creative at the link below, The Creative Aurvana Ace retails for $129.99, and the Creative Aurvana Ace 2 for $149.99, they are now available to buy.

Source Creative



