How to create viral AI short videos using a single prompt

If you are interested in learning about how you can harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to create viral short videos for almost any platform, using just a single prompt. You will be pleased to know that AI enthusiast Matt Wolfe has created a fantastic 10 minute tutorial to get you up and running as quickly as possible.

InVideo AI has emerged as a game-changer in this arena, empowering users to generate captivating videos from a single prompt. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process of harnessing the power of the AI video creation to make viral AI shorts that resonate with your target audience across various platforms, including TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Using short videos to promote your brand, products, or services can be highly effective due to their engaging and shareable nature. Here’s how you can leverage short videos for promotional purposes:

Promote your Brand, Products or Services using Short Videos

1. Showcase Products or Services

Product Demos: Create short videos demonstrating how your product works, highlighting its features and benefits.

Service Overviews: Use videos to explain the services you offer, showcasing real-life applications and customer testimonials.

2. Brand Storytelling

Brand Introduction: Share the story behind your brand, its mission, and values in a concise and compelling way.

Behind-the-Scenes: Give viewers a glimpse behind the scenes to humanize your brand and build a connection with your audience.

3. Customer Testimonials

Success Stories: Feature satisfied customers sharing their positive experiences with your products or services.

User-Generated Content: Encourage customers to create and share their own videos using your products, which you can then feature on your channels.

4. Educational Content

How-To Guides: Produce quick tutorials or how-to videos that provide value to your audience while subtly promoting your products.

Tips and Tricks: Share useful tips related to your industry or product to establish your brand as an expert in the field.

5. Promotions and Announcements

Special Offers: Announce promotions, discounts, and special offers in an eye-catching and time-sensitive manner.

New Releases: Introduce new products or services with teaser videos that build anticipation and excitement.

6. Engaging Content

Challenges and Contests: Create engaging content such as challenges or contests to encourage audience participation and increase brand visibility.

Live Streams: Utilize platforms like Instagram Live or Facebook Live for real-time interaction with your audience, answering questions and providing updates.

7. Optimize for Social Media

Platform-Specific Content: Tailor your videos to the specifications and audience preferences of each social media platform (e.g., TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts).

Short and Snappy: Keep videos short, ideally under 60 seconds, to maintain viewer attention and maximize engagement.

8. Analytics and Iteration

Monitor Performance: Use analytics tools to track the performance of your videos, including views, engagement, and shares.

Refine Content: Based on the data, refine your video content strategy to focus on what resonates most with your audience.

AI Video Generation Platform

InVideo AI is a cutting-edge platform that simplifies the process of generating videos from a single prompt. Its versatility lies in its ability to produce videos ranging from 1 minute to 20 minutes in length, catering to a wide array of content requirements. One of the standout features of InVideo AI is its multilingual support, enabling you to create videos in multiple languages and expand your reach to a global audience.

To begin your journey with InVideo AI, access the platform and activate the beta features. This grants you access to the latest tools and functionalities, ensuring you stay ahead of the curve. The video platform also offers the unique ability to train the platform to use your own voice, adding a personal touch to your videos and fostering a stronger connection with your audience. By configuring the video settings and selecting the appropriate model, such as InVideo AI version 2.0, you can optimize the performance and quality of your generated videos.

Quick and Easy Way to Make Viral Short Videos

InVideo AI has been specifically designed to help you streamline the video creation process, allowing you to generate compelling content using detailed prompts or existing workflows. The platform offers an extensive range of customization options, empowering you to tailor your videos to your specific needs and preferences. From background music and subtitles to watermarks, InVideo AI provides the tools to enhance your videos and make them stand out in the crowded social media landscape. Additionally, the platform offers a selection of copyright-free video and audio sources, ensuring your content is safe to publish without any legal concerns.

Once your video is generated, the platforms intuitive editing capabilities allow you to refine and polish your content. The platform supports natural language commands, enabling you to make quick adjustments effortlessly. Whether you need to change the language, add a call-to-action, or modify the visuals, InVideo AI’s user-friendly interface makes the editing process a breeze.

Generate videos ranging from 1 minute to 20 minutes in length

Create videos in multiple languages to reach a global audience

Customize your videos with background music, subtitles, and watermarks

Utilize copyright-free video and audio sources for worry-free publishing

Improve Your video Creation Workflow

InVideo AI offers a wealth of additional features designed to elevate your video creation experience. The platform supports the generation of both vertical and landscape videos, ensuring compatibility with various social media formats. Whether you’re creating content for TikTok’s vertical layout or YouTube’s landscape orientation, the video generation platform has you covered.

For content creators on the go, InVideo AI’s iOS app provides a convenient way to generate videos from your mobile device. The app offers the same powerful features and customization options as the web platform, allowing you to create engaging content wherever inspiration strikes.

InVideo AI offers both free and paid plans, catering to different user needs and budgets. The paid plans unlock premium features such as watermark removal and voice cloning, giving you even more creative control over your videos.

Maximizing Your Reach and Impact

The ability to be able to create short videos and promotional media quickly and efficiently as a fantastic skill to promote your brand and products. InVideo AI offers users an indispensable tool for generating captivating content tailored for social media platforms. Its multilingual capabilities enable you to connect with a diverse global audience, while the extensive customization options allow you to create videos that align with your brand identity and messaging.

Whether you’re crafting short-form content for TikTok or longer videos for YouTube, the AI video generation platform equips you with the tools necessary to succeed in the competitive world of online video content. By following the steps outlined in this guide and leveraging the advanced features of InVideo AI, you can streamline your video creation process and produce viral AI shorts that captivate your audience.

Video Credit: Matt Wolfe



