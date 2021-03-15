Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time launches on PC March 26th 2021

Crash Bandicoot fans will be pleased to know that Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time will be launching on PC later this month and will be available to play from March 26th, 2021. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time come with free upgrades from PS4 and Xbox One native 4K and 60 FPS gameplay on PS5 and Xbox Series X and upscaled 4K/60 FPS on Series S. The PS5 of Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time version also offers haptic feedback via the PlayStation DualSense controller, adding more immersion to the game check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest game in the Crash Bandicoot franchise.

If you are more of a mobile gamer, the mobile game Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Will be launching on both iOS and Android one day earlier and will be available to play from March 25th, 2021.

“It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game! Crash fourward into a time-shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the Four Quantum masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!”

Source : CB4

