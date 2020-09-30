The Craft Legacy supernatural horror movie premiers on-demand October 28th

Just in time for this years Halloween the new Blumhouse supernatural horror movie, The Craft Legacy will be premiering on-demand services in the US and Canada at the Witching Hour on October 28th 2020.The Craft Legacy movie has been written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment are producing the film for Columbia Pictures.

“In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.”

The Craft: Legacy, a sequel to the 1996 supernatural thriller, and will have a 48-hour rental period at a suggested retail price of $19.99, and for premium digital purchase at a suggested retail price of $24.99. The Craft: Legacy is also expected to receive an international theatrical release, although a date has not yet been announced as yet.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals