Elevated Craft hybrid cocktail glass raises over $300,000 on Kickstarter

If you enjoy an exotic cocktail to wind down or with friends you may be interested in a new “meticulously crafted” hybrid cocktail glass from the design team at Elevated Craft. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $380,000 thanks to over 2,600 backers with still 27 days remaining. The unique cocktail glass offers endless possibilities and features an easy to read measurement system offering both ounces and millimeters. To make sure you create a perfect cocktail every time.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Craft cocktail glass

“Craft cocktails don’t have to be complicated. Whether your favorite drink is a Gin & Tonic, Negroni, Old Fashioned, Bloody Mary, Cuba Libre, Dark and Stormy, White Russian, Americano or any number of other concoctions, the Hybrid Cocktail Glass eliminates the fuss. Make it a single or a double…it’s your call! The integrated measuring feature allows you to build a cocktail right in your glass while dialing in your pour just the way you like it. “

With the assumption that the Elevated Craft crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Elevated Craft hybrid cocktail glass project watch the promotional video below.

“A workhorse for your home bar. Whether your favorite drink is shaken, stirred, blended or hot, the Hybrid Cocktail Glass will keep your drink perfect to the last sip. Chill the glass, not your hand. Stash a few in the freezer and always have a fresh glass ready! The double wall vacuum insulation provides maximum temperature control, prevents over-dilution and keeps your hand cozy.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the hybrid cocktail glass, jump over to the official Elevated Craft crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

