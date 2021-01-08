Thermaltake THOUGHLIQUID ULTRA and TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync AIO CPU liquid coolers

Thermaltake has created a range of new CPU liquid coolers in the form of the TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA 240: $209.99 , TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA 360: $239.99, TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 240 $119.99, TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 280 $129.99 and TOUGHLIQUID ARGB 360 $149.99. TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA and TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync are built using the TOUGHFAN 12 high-performance fans to deliver “superior cooling performance and stability for system builders” says Thermaltake. With the range supporting radiators sizes of 240mm, 280mm and 360mm, and equipped with a LED display or RGB on the pump.

TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA series

The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA comes packed with additional features and upgrades, including the high-performance TOUGHFAN 12 Turbo series radiator fans with an impressive 2,500RPM maximum speed offering stronger airflow for enhanced cooling. This new fan incorporates the 2nd-generation hydraulic bearing and LCP blades for maximum cooling performance and quiet operation. The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA features a redesigned radiator with more fin surface area for excellent thermal efficiency and is now available in 240mm or 360mm form factors. The integrated water pump comes with a full copper base plate for outstanding heat conductivity and the entire cooler comes pre-refilled for zero maintenance and long-lasting operation.

The water block mounted LCD screen is able to display real-time monitoring of multiple hardware components, lighting effects, and customized GIF files featuring out new TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. Sync up with other TT RGB Plus products to create beautiful lighting effects, across multiple levels, all from our NEW 2.0 Software.

TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync

The TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync follows in the series designed more budget-friendly, adding some RGB instead of an LCD screen, gain great performance with our high-performance TOUGHFAN 12 radiator fans with 2,000RPM for strong airflow and enhanced radiator cooling. The TOUGHFAN utilized the same fan bearing and blades as the ULTRA series for superior cooling performance and quiet operation. This ARGB Sync Edition also uses the same upgraded radiator with more fin surface area and will be available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm form factors.

Six addressable LEDs are embedded in the pump block. Featuring a copper cold plate design and rotatable LED cap with 360° rotational orientation. Built-in controller integrated with the water saves space without the need for an external controller to manage, allowing users to connect and set lighting modes, speeds, and colors. SYNC UP the TOUGHLIQUID ARGB to a variety of 5V+ capable motherboards for easy SYNC and control of the RGB all from one software.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals