Noctua chromax.black stealth CPU coolers

Noctua has this week introduced its new range of chromax.black line with all-black versions of the award-winning NH-D15S and NH-U9S CPU coolers. The new chromax.black versions with their black fans and black coated heatsinks combine the same signature quiet cooling performance with a sleek stealth look.

The NH-D15S is an asymmetrical single fan version of the award-winning NH-D15. Thanks to its asymmetrical design, the NH-D15S clears the top PCIe slot on most µATX and ATX motherboards. At the same time, the single fan setup and recessed lower fins guarantee 100% RAM compatibility with memory modules of up to 65 mm height. Users who have sufficient room can also upgrade the cooler with either a 120 mm or round 140 mm fan on the front fin stack for further improved performance in dual fan mode.

“Our chromax.black coolers have been very well received and we’re thrilled to expand the line-up with further models”, says Roland Mossig (Noctua CEO). “With the NH-D15S and NH-U9S, the chromax.black line now includes a top-tier dual tower model with excellent compatibility as well as a compact 9 cm-class cooler that is ideal for space-restricted builds.”

For more information, visit the product pages :

NH-D15S chromax.black,

NH-U9S chromax.black,

NA-SAVP1 anti-vibration pads for 140 mm & 120 mm fans,

NA-SAVP3 anti-vibration pads for NF-A15,

NA-SAVP5 anti-vibration pads for 92 mm & 80 mm fans,

NA-SAVP6 anti-vibration pads for 200 mm fans.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals