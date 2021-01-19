New EK-AIO Basic and Special Edition EK-AIO Elite Aurum CPU coolers Unveiled by EK

EK has this week announce the availability of its new EK-AIO Elite Aurum 360 D-RGB, EK-AIO Basic 240, and EK-AIO Basic 360 PC cooling systems which are now available to purchase directly from the EK Online Store and worldwide partners priced at : EK-AIO Basic 240 89.90€, EK-AIO Basic 360 119.90€ and EK-AIO Elite Aurum 360 D-RGB 229.90€. The EK-AIO Basic is available in 240 and 360 mm radiator models, offering all-black all-in-one liquid cooling solutions for modern AMD and Intel CPUs. Visually, EK-AIO Basic is minimalistic with a black brushed aluminium style pump cover with black fans.

“These performance-focused AIOs offer all the benefits of a water-cooling solution in a compact, easy to install, and maintenance-free design. They are simple, efficient, and come without any RGB lighting. By keeping the aesthetics minimal, EK-AIO Basic can be more competitive price-wise than the pioneering trio with D-RGB implementation.”

“As the name suggests, this AIO version takes us back to the basics but doesn’t lack in performance. The EK-AIO Basic is here to take the initiative among EK’s mainstream liquid cooling solutions, spearheaded by already-successful, chart-topping, EK-AIO D-RGB models.”

“To top everything off, EK is also introducing the unapologetic, attention-seeking EK-AIO Elite Aurum 360 D-RGB. The colossal six-fan setup is not only chunky in size and consequently in performance but also stands out with the limited edition, glossy, golden pump cover with a D-RGB lit EK badge and diamond-cut rotary fittings.”

Source : TPU : EK

