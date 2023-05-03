Cow print nails, cheetah, cute and more with the Naepca nail printer

If you would like to customize your own nails in the comfort of your own home with the ability to easily create cow print nails, cheetah print nails, cute nails, leopard print, the Naepca nail printer might be worth more investigation. The printer can be used on any nail type or length and uses artificial intelligence to easily recognize nail shapes and sizes allowing you to print anything you like on your nails in just a few seconds.

Print your nails in just 15 seconds

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $399 or £320 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the list price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Naepca is a smart nail art machine that uses 3D printing technology to create patterns on your nails, giving you a stylish manicure in just 15 seconds. Its compact and portable design allows you to easily create your own nail art wherever and whenever you want. This can save you more time and money compared to going to a salon!”

Cow print nails and more

“Naepca looks so cute! Its appearance design is inspired by cartoons, and the round shape and yellow color are very appealing and satisfy girls’ hearts. The handle is also designed for easy portability; you can move Naepca from the living room to the garden with one hand and start a nail party with your sisters.”

If the Naepca campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Naepca nail printer project delve into the promotional video below.

“Naepca uses thermal inkjet printing technology with 4800dpi print resolution to create clear and delicate prints on nails. The colors of the images are accurately reproduced, resulting in a subtle and realistic effect. Naepca operates at 7.2W and prints your nail art in just 15s. With just 1 minute and 40 seconds, you can attach a painted pattern to 10 fingers on both hands, giving you a quick and easy manicure. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design parameters for the nail printer, jump over to the official Naepca crowd funding campaign page by following the link below. Do not miss out on the earlybird pledges to be able to create your very own cow print nails and more in the comfort of your home.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals