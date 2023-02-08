The Covenant 2023 action thriller film starring Jake Gyllenhaal directed by Guy Ritchie

MGM has released a new trailer for its upcoming new film starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The Covenant 2023 film will premiere worldwide in a few months time on April 21, 2023 and has been directed by Guy Ritchie from a storyline that has been written by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies. The Covenant stars Dar Salim as Ahmed, Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Jason Wong, Jonny Lee Miller, Bobby Schofield, Sean Sagar, Sina Parvaneh, Emily Beecham, Cyrus Khodaveisi and Christian Ochoa.

The Covenant 2023 film

“A bond. A pledge. A commitment. Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim star in Guy Ritchie’s #TheCovenant. Watch the official trailer now and see the film only in theaters April. “

“The Interpreter, follows Sgt. John Kinley (Gyllenhaal), who is on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan when he is teamed with local interpreter Ahmed to survey the region. When their unit is ambushed on patrol, Kinley and Ahmed are the only survivors and with enemy combatants in pursuit, Ahmed risks his own life to carry an injured Kinley across miles of grueling terrain to safety. Back on U.S. soil, Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given passage to America as promised. Determined to protect his friend and repay his debt, Kinley returns to the war zone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the local militias reach them first.”

Gyllenhaal recently starred in Michael Bay’s Ambulance as well as voicing a role in Don Hall’s Disney animated feature Strange World and has Previously paid military roles in films such as Jarhead (2005) and Source Code (2011).

Source : MGM





