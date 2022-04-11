Corsair has introduced a new addition to their Champion Series in the form of the Corsair K70 RGB TKL optical mechanical gaming keyboard which builds on the previously your Corsair K70 RGB TKL but now provides users with optical mechanics. Sporting the same tournament-ready tenkeyless design and stylish aluminium build Corsair has added “hyper-fast” keyswitches creating an “esports-caliber” keyboard with an incredibly short 1.0 mm actuation distance.

Optical mechanical gaming keyboard

“Their smooth linear motion is apt for high-level competitive gaming, and each switch is guaranteed for an extraordinary 150 million keystrokes. These premier keyswitches are housed in the iconic K70 aluminium frame renowned for its durability and portability, thanks to a compact tenkeyless profile and a detachable USB Type-C cable that makes it a snap to take on-the-go and connect to any system. Sturdy PBT double-shot keycaps, precision-molded to resist wear and fading, keep your keys looking and feeling like new even after years of use.”

“The K70 RGB TKL Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard epitomizes competition-level keyboard performance. CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing enables 8,000 Hz hyper-polling, transmitting keystrokes up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards, so your commands register and reach your PC faster than ever before. To adhere with strict tournament guidelines, the innovative tournament switch located on the back of the keyboard instantly locks backlighting to a static color and disables macros to ensure your keyboard is prepped for battle.”

Source : Corsair

