Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 6600 memory kits now available

Corsair has this week announced its new kits of Dominator Platinum DDR5 memory are now available at speeds of 6,600MT/s. Now available to purchase worldwide the Dominator Platinum DDR5 6600 kits feature timings of 32-39-39-76 and are available in 2×16 GB configurations. Other features include 12 individually addressable CAPELLIX LEDs per module, for brighter RGB illumination while consuming less power than conventional RGB LEDs.

Together with the patented DHX cooling design ensures your modules can achieve top speeds without overheating, even at 6,600 MHz frequencies says Corsair which is backed there new 6,600 MHz module memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty.

Dominator Platinum DDR5 6600 memory

“The frequency ceiling for DDR5 performance has risen again on CORSAIR’s flagship DRAM, joining high-frequency DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB offerings of DDR5-6000, DDR5-6200, and DDR5-6400.

With 6,600 MHz, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB memory now clocks phenomenal speeds on systems leveraging 12th Generation Intel Core processors and Intel Z690 motherboard chipsets, such as the ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F and ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO.

With a speedy 32 CAS timing and tight 32-39-39-76 overall timings on these new modules, DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB pushes the envelope of enthusiast DRAM performance.”

“Specialist, high-specification motherboards such as the ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F and ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO are required for DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6,600 MHz to reach its stated frequency. Not all 12th Generation Intel Core Processors support DDR5 frequencies of 6,600 MHz. A top-binned Intel CORE i9-12900K is recommended to reach 6,600 MHz. Dominator Platinum DDR5 6600 memory is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore in strictly limited quantities. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.”

Source : Corsair

