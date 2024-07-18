CORSAIR 3500X PC cases combines aesthetics, compatibility, and cooling $90

Corsair has unveiled its latest innovation in PC case design with the launch of the Corsair 3500X Series Mid-Tower PC Case. This new addition to Corsair’s lineup is designed for builders who seek a harmonious blend of aesthetics, compatibility, and cooling performance, all at an affordable price point. The 3500X Series showcases the internals of your PC through its wraparound tempered glass panels, making it a visual delight for any setup.

Key Takeaways Wraparound tempered glass panels for stunning visuals

Supports motherboard form-factors from Mini-ITX to EATX

Compatible with reverse connector motherboards like ASUS BTF and MSI Project Zero

Spacious interior for large graphics cards and air coolers

Strategically placed fan mounting points for optimal airflow

Accommodates radiators up to 360 mm

Available in black or white with three distinct options

Backed by a two-year warranty

Design and Compatibility

The Corsair 3500X Series is built on decades of experience in creating some of the best-selling mid-tower cases on the market. Its design philosophy centers around versatility, making it compatible with a wide range of components. The case supports motherboard form-factors from Mini-ITX to EATX, and it is also compatible with newer reverse connector motherboards such as ASUS BTF and MSI Project Zero. This ensures a clean, cable-free view of your PC’s internals.

Cooling Performance

One of the standout features of the 3500X Series is its exceptional cooling performance. Despite its sleek, wraparound tempered glass aesthetic, the case does not compromise on airflow. It features strategically placed fan mounting points on the side, roof, and bottom, providing ample airflow to keep your components cool. Additionally, the 3500X can accommodate radiators up to 360 mm in the roof or side, making it compatible with robust Hydro X Series custom cooling solutions or top-performing all-in-one Corsair liquid CPU coolers.

The Corsair 3500X Series is available in black or white, offering three distinct options to match your build preferences:

iCUE LINK 3500X RGB: Includes an iCUE LINK System Hub and three RX120 RGB fans, ideal for a state-of-the-art iCUE LINK system.

Includes an iCUE LINK System Hub and three RX120 RGB fans, ideal for a state-of-the-art iCUE LINK system. 3500X ARGB: Comes with three pre-installed RS120 ARGB fans for simple motherboard-controlled lighting.

Comes with three pre-installed RS120 ARGB fans for simple motherboard-controlled lighting. Standard 3500X: Perfect for those who want to use their existing fans.

Pricing and Availability

The Corsair 3500X, 3500X ARGB, and iCUE LINK 3500X RGB will be available later in Q3 from the Corsair webstore and its worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The 3500X Series is backed by a two-year warranty, along with Corsair’s renowned customer service and technical support network.

With its winning combination of builder-friendly design, striking aesthetics, and impressive cooling performance, the Corsair 3500X Mid-Tower PC Case is poised to become a favorite among PC enthusiasts and gamers. For more information on the Corsair 3500X Series Mid-Tower PC Case, visit the Corsair website or contact an authorized retailer.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals