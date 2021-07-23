Corning Gorilla Glass with DX is coming to smartphone cameras

Corning’s Gorilla Glass is used in most of the smartphones available today and the company is now bringing their latest technology to smartphone cameras.

The company will use their Gorilla Glass with DX and DX+ on smartphone camera lenses which should provide improved scratch resistance over the current cameras.

“Antireflective coatings have long been used on conventional cameras to improve light capture,” said Jaymin Amin, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “However, these coatings have a propensity to scratch easily, negatively impacting image quality. Corning’s Gorilla Glass composites not only provide mobile device camera lens covers with enhanced scratch resistance and durability compared to traditional coatings, but also the improved optical performance required for these devices.”

Answering consumer demand for high-quality image and video capabilities, smartphone manufacturers have integrated advanced functionalities such as telephoto, wide-angle lenses, and infrared sensors. To achieve this level of sophistication, the size and number of cameras on smartphones continue to grow, while the prominence of the lens surface area has increased notably – significantly driving the likelihood of scratches and damage through everyday use.

You can find out more details about exactly what Corning hass planned for smartphone cameras over at their website at the link below.

Source Corning

