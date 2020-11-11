Makers cordless hot glue gun pen hits Kickstarter

Makers searching for a small pocket sized hot glue gun, may be interested in the Imezing, a hot glue pen. Capable of heating in just 15 seconds the hot glue pen offers a trouble-free and convenient way to repair or build any number of things. Featuring an all metal design and nonstick nozzle the hot glue pen is and affordable and easy-to-use.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $39 or £30, offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Imezing Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Imezing project play the promotional video below.

“Imezing is probably the World’s Most Compact Cordless Melt Hot Glue Pen breaking through the Conventional Look and Structure of Hot Blue Pen. It has Lithium battery inside and is charged through a USB-C port. It takes 15 Seconds to Heat up and get ready. It is probably by now the most easy-to-use, convenient, trouble-free, handy and versatile glue pen suitable for many sorts of materials.”

“Imezing cordless glue pen is a game-changer in this respect. No longer are you confined to a table within reach of a socket. As long as it is charged you can take creative arts and DIY projects anywhere. Imezing incredibly versatile glue pen offers cordless gluing to achieve excellent results on many creative arts and craft projects. “

A handy integrated storage section located in the top of the lid, can store up to three glue sticks making the system truly portable and ready for action when needed. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Imezing crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

