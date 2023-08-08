Control your home heating remotely with Arduino Cloud

If you are interested in learning how to connect to your home heating system for remote monitoring and control. You might be interested to know the Arduino team has recently published an great article on their official blog. Providing more information on the fascinating world of remote home heating control, specifically using the Arduino Cloud, Honeywell Evohome, and Node-RED.

The Honeywell Evohome system, a smart home monitoring system, is a game-changer in optimizing daily tasks, energy usage, and cost-effective living. Unlike traditional thermostats that focus on a single temperature setting for the entire house, the Evohome system offers individual room-by-room temperature control. This innovative feature allows users to customize heating schedules for each room, enhancing comfort and offering significant cost savings.

Setting up your home monitoring and remote connection system using Arduino Cloud.

Get your Honeywell getconnected credentials

Create the Device and Thing in the Arduino Cloud

Install Node-RED in a machine and import the Node-RED flow

Create the Arduino Cloud dashboard

Test everything and enjoy!

Honeywell Evohome

The Evohome system is designed to adapt quickly to changing conditions. It achieves this through the use of multiple wireless radiator controllers and a central hub, ensuring accurate temperature maintenance.

The integration of cloud technology takes this system to the next level. The Arduino Cloud, an all-in-one IoT platform, simplifies the process of connecting all devices to the internet for easy remote control. This cloud integration allows remote access and control of devices, making it easier than ever to manage your home’s heating system.

Node-RED

Node-RED, an open-source automation tool, acts as a middleware between different smart systems. This tool enables seamless integration and communication between devices and services. Node-RED allows the creation of sophisticated automation flows that trigger actions based on specific events or data received from different sources.

The Arduino Cloud and Node-RED can be integrated to control and monitor the Honeywell Evohome system. The Arduino Cloud dashboard allows monitoring of temperature evolution and set points in all home zones, and control of the heating system.

Arduino cloud

The integration of smart home monitoring systems with cloud platforms and flexible integration capabilities of tools like Node-RED optimizes temperature, enhances comfort, and significantly reduces energy consumption. This convergence of technology empowers users to take control of their heating system, leading to a more comfortable, efficient, and sustainable home.

In conclusion, the Arduino team’s article provides a comprehensive guide on how to control your home heating system remotely using the Arduino Cloud, Honeywell Evohome, and Node-RED. This is a testament to the power of technology in creating a more comfortable, efficient, and sustainable living environment.

Source: Arduino



