Compact ultrasonic cleaner is perfect for travelling

If you are looking for a portable way to clean almost anything you may be interested in the Sonic Soak ultrasonic cleaner, which generates 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second to clean almost anything to a microscopic level. The groundbreaking cleaning device is perfect for travelling and can be used to clean laundry, jeweler, fruit, vegetables, hand wash fabrics, glasses and more. Just 4 easy steps you can clean any small to medium-sized subject.

Small enough to fit in your luggage or bag the Sonic Soak is the world’s smallest laundry machine and weighs less than 4 ounces and measures less than 5 inches in length making it perfect for travelers. The ultrasonic technology provides a washing system that is gentler than hand washing and perfect for delicate items. It uses 40 x less water and 15 x less energy than a standard washing machine and cleans without any noise enabling you to wash your items overnight ready for the next days adventure.

The ultrasonic cleaner is capable of eliminating dirt with a 99.9% efficiency and offers the deepest clean on the market, say its creators. “Studies have shown that standard washing machines do not kill enough germs and bacteria, turning your laundry into a living, breathing bacterial soup.”

Sonic Soak quickly cleans fruit and vegetables from pesticides and chemical residue that can be toxic to our bodies. “A recent study showed that that 95% of adolescents ages 8-15 had indications of pesticide exposure, when experts say that even low levels of exposure are associated with serious health risk.”

