Cebien compact travel shower with vitamin-combined filter from $39

The Cebien compact travel shower with vitamin-combined filter has launched via Kickstarter this month and is now available to back with pledges starting from $39. Offering a portable way to relieve fatigue and provide portable refreshing enjoyment on your travels.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Travel Shower Kit, the world’s first vitamin-sediment combined filtering shower head for travel developed and has been design and created by Cebien.

“When we travel for business or pleasure, no matter the reputation of the hotels, we never found a hotel that was cleaned properly. Additionally, water quality fundamentally varied in different places around the world, which increased anxiety and inconvenience. Although we expected clean water from hotels, they provided drinking water in the bathroom because they recognized that the water is not safe enough to drink. So can’t be safe enough to use on the body. So, we used to take large-sized shower heads as an ad hoc measure. We knew we had to do something about this problem, that’s why we created the ‘Travel Shower Kit.’ “

“Unlike the existing filtering shower head that is limited to home-use due to its size and weight, we drastically minimized the size. Our kit is half-sized compared to the normal shower head and fits in one hand. We also simplified our kit with one shower head, a vitamin-sediment combined filter, an extra sediment filter and an exclusively-made case for the shower. It is highly mobile. You can put it in a small pouch, jacket pockets or suitcase and carry it around when you travel. “

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals