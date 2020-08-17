New GIGABYTE compact power supplies P750GM, P550B and P450B

Gigabyte has this month introduced three new compact power supplies in the form of the P750GM – 750 W 80 PLUS Gold certified with fully modular design, P550B – 550 W 80 PLUS Bronze certified, and P450B – 450 W 80 PLUS Bronze certified. Making them available with OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP current and voltage protection to provide users with peace of mind for long term use. Also the streamlined design of single +12V rail allows users to use it without having to plan the wattage distribution.

“The P750GM provides 750 watts of power to meet the power requirements of high-end graphics cards and CPUs, so that gamers can enjoy the graphics-intensive games without worrying about a power shortage. The main capacitor of P750GM is made in Japan, and the P750GM is 80 PLUS Gold certified, providing a maximum conversion efficiency of more than 90%, allowing gamers to enjoy a high quality and stable power supply while saving money.”

“The fully modular design only installs the cables that are needed, making the whole system cleaner and allowing better heat dissipation. The P750GM also offers an 8+8 or 8+4 motherboard CPU power supply that can fully support mid- to high-end motherboards. In addition, the P750GM introduces the fan stop function, which will stop the fan from spinning during standby mode or when the power consumption is less than 20%, thus increasing the life of the device.”

Source : Gigabyte : TPU

