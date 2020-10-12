COLORFUL CVN Guardian and WARHALBERD DDR4 memory range introduced



Designed for gamers, the CVN Guardian sports a futuristic high-performance heat spreader with superb heat dissipation to ensure stable gaming performance. COLORFUL uses specially selected Hynix CJR memory modules that offer stable performance and excellent overclocking capabilities. The CVN Guardian Gaming Memory supports XMP 2.0 automatic overclocking function for a quick performance boost and will be available in selected regions worldwide with priced $49 for DDR4-2666 8G, $69 for DDR4-3200 8G, and $99 for DDR4-3200 16G.

“The CVN Guardian gaming memory has an addressable RGB lightbar that supports ARGB synchronization via the iGame Center. It also supports motherboard ARGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome Sync. Furthermore, the CVN Guardian’s RGB lighting is complemented with laser engraved heat spreaders with a brushed aluminium finish”

“The COLORFUL CVN Guardian gaming memory goes through rigorous testing including a 48-hour strict quality test to ensure stability and reliability. COLORFUL covers the CVN Guardian memory with a limited lifetime warranty. Available in three single-module packs at various speeds – DDR4-2666 8G, DDR4-3200 8 GB, and DDR4-3200 16G.”

The COLORFUL WARHALBERD memory features CXMT (ChangXin Memory Technologies) DDR4 memory chips.

Source : COLORFUL : TPU

