Print X modular portable handheld and desktop color printer

Evebot has returned to Kickstarter to launch its new modular portable color printer which combines both a handheld printhead together with a desktop dock, allowing you to print A4 documents or use the detachable handheld printhead to print on almost anything. The Red Dot award-winning design provides printing flexibility, combining both Bluetooth and wireless connections allowing you to print a wide variety of different surfaces. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £53 (depending on current exchange rates).

Modular colour printer

“Printing shouldn’t require a huge printer to get the job done, especially for your daily A4 printing. Print X is the perfect portable color printer that integrates tool and toy (T&T) capability. Use Print X as a handheld printer on any object for the ultimate versatility or place it on the included extension, upload the materials you need to print within the app via Bluetooth and watch it slide over A4 paper as words and illustrations are flawlessly printed on the surface.”

If the Print X crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Print X modular colour printer project checkout the promotional video below.

“You’ll be amazed at what this palm-sized printer can do. Print X supports wide-format A4 printing, portable color printing, and goes the extra mile to empower you with the freedom to bring your creativity to life with the software development kit (SDK). We’ve tested and verified the idea of label printing as one of the future expansions of Print X with its powerful SDK. Stay tuned! We can’t wait to explore the limitless possibilities of Print X with you.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the modular colour printer, jump over to the official Print X crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

